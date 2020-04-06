Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,358. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.