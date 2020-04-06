Truist Financial (TFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC):

4/2/2020 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TFC stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

