Trulieve Cannabis’ (TCNNF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 242.98% from the stock’s current price.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trulieve Cannabis stock. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

