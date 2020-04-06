TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $5.29. 401,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.