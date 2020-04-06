Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,315,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

