TTC Reaches Market Cap of $8.79 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $348,331.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. During the last week, TTC has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 872,584,809 coins and its circulating supply is 415,559,654 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.