TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,930. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

