Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 26 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

TLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Investec downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 88.93 ($1.17).

TLW stock opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.49.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

