TurtleCoin Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $725,217.63 and approximately $1.12 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,861,719,846 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

