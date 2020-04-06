Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $90,863,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $28,997,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

