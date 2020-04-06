Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $11.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the highest is $11.16 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.71 billion to $45.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.15 billion to $46.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

