Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.04 Billion

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $11.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the highest is $11.16 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.71 billion to $45.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.15 billion to $46.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply