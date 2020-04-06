U Network (UUU) Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. U Network has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $904,445.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, HADAX and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

