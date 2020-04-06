Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 623,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $67,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,602,400.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

