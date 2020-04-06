Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $33,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,602,400.

Shares of UBER opened at $22.82 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.