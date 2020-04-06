Ubex (UBEX) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BitMart, LBank and Hotbit. Ubex has a total market cap of $805,235.35 and $892,184.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.04597475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010942 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, LBank, Fatbtc and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

