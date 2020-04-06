Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Ubiquiti accounts for about 1.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Ubiquiti worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UI stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

