UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

