UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,626 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after acquiring an additional 248,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,111,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,002,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter.

TPH opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

