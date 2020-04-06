UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,522 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Everbridge worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Shares of EVBG opened at $104.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,999 shares of company stock worth $8,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.