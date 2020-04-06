UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 42,916 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,496,000 after buying an additional 98,867 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

