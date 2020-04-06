UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

