UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CommVault Systems worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.