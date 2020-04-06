UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 655,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 616,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,293 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,458,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

