UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $771.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

