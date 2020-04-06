UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

