UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Wingstop by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

WING stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.