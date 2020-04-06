UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

AXSM stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

