UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Groupon worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Groupon Inc has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

