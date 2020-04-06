UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.