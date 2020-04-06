UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,117 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.