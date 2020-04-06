UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 20,146 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Covanta worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Covanta by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Covanta by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 582,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Covanta by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 127,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of CVA opened at $7.09 on Monday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

