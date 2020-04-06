UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,639 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mantech International worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mantech International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

