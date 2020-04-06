UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,232 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Blackline worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of BL opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,570 shares of company stock worth $13,468,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

