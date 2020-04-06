UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

