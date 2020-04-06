UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arcosa worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 117.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 763.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $37.50 on Monday. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

