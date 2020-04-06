UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ArQule worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ArQule by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARQL shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. ArQule, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $20.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

