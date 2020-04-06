UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 577,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,466,000 after acquiring an additional 85,774 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,768,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,781 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

