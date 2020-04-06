UBS Group AG Acquires 137,790 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 292.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Home Bancshares worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 141,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

