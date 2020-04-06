UBS Group AG Acquires 16,126 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Integer worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

