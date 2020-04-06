UBS Group AG Acquires 34,480 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Bottomline Technologies worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

EPAY opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

