UBS Group AG Acquires 50,121 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.60% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1,484.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44,525 shares during the period.

Shares of MVF opened at $7.64 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

