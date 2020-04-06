UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of LCI Industries worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $432,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 313.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.