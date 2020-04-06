UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Community Bank System by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CBU opened at $59.59 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.