UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,781,000 after buying an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,894,000 after purchasing an additional 150,695 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.