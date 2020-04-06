UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

