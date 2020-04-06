UBS Group AG Buys 146,155 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.60% of Regis worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Regis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,960,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 294,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Regis by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 377,729 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

