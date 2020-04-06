UBS Group AG Buys 17,688 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Raven Industries worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Raven Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Raven Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

