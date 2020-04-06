UBS Group AG Buys 17,701 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000.

GBAB stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

