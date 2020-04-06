UBS Group AG Buys 22,885 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

