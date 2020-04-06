UBS Group AG Buys 27,811 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $856.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

